Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 3.6 %

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $184.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

