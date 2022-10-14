Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Decreased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Visa by 636.0% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 153,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $349.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.