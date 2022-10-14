Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €33.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €33.30 ($33.98) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €18.97 ($19.35) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 1-year high of €54.54 ($55.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

