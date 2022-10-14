Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $16.20 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

