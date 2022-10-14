Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,040 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 19.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

