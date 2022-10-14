Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 212,093 Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 212,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

DCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:DCFC opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. Tritium DCFC Limited has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

