Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 49,307 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.11% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 177.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $72,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

