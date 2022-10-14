Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

