Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $72,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

TDY stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

