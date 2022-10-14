Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.