Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $76.98.

