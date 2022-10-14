Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $30.42 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

