Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $998,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,716.67.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

