Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $998,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
GSK Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of GSK opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.
GSK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,716.67.
GSK Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.