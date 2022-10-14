Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 502,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.42 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

ironSource stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ironSource had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million. Analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

