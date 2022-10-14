Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after purchasing an additional 578,316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 126,990 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 158,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 93,006 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,853 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

