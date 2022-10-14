Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $88.06 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

