Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 25,154 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,154 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

