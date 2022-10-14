Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,735 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,665 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DKS. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

