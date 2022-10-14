Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,886 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8 %

PM stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

