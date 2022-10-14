Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 558 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

