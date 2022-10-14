Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 6,391 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11,346.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,287,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 163,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,208 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $21.43 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

