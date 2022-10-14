Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $1.06 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,425,000 after buying an additional 49,179 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 8.2% in the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,975,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total value of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $4,977,565. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $243.66 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $699.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.19.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

