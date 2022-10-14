Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after buying an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after buying an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,589,000 after buying an additional 1,571,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trip.com Group

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

