Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,364,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,905,000 after buying an additional 3,838,552 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,953,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,527,000 after buying an additional 2,746,975 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after buying an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,195,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,589,000 after buying an additional 1,571,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.53.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
