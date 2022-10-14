Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €114.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

ETR:WCH opened at €104.75 ($106.89) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €100.80 ($102.86) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is €133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €148.11.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

