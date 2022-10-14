Wells Fargo & Company Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $322.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $317.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

RE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE RE opened at $273.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.90. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

