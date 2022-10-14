Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $38.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. Equitable has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

