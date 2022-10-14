West Branch Capital LLC Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 4.7% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

