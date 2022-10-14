Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.80 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.