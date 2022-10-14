WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 142,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

