Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,068 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after buying an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,726,000 after buying an additional 115,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after buying an additional 342,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,253,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

