Whittier Trust Co. Buys 684 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Shares of MS stock opened at $79.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

