Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,536,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 268,758 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 396,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

