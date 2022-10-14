Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,963,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,567,000 after acquiring an additional 795,673 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 315,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 237,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period.

BATS:ITA opened at $95.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

