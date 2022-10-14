Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

