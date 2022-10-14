Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $721,012,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.69.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.83 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

