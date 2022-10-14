Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.87 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

