Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.8 %

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.58.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $501.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.90 and a 52-week high of $515.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

