Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 836 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $65.24 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

