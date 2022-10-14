Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 9,410 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PFF stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
