Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,830.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,558.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,620.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,476.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,895.99. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

