Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 226.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after acquiring an additional 166,458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 68.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 86,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

