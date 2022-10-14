Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2,137.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.