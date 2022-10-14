Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 418 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

