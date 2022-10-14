Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $130.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.