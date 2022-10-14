Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $150.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,485.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,448,836 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

