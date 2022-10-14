Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 1,766.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GVI stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.40.

