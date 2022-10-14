Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $17.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,937 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

