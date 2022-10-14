Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,251,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,674,000 after acquiring an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,115,000 after acquiring an additional 922,123 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after acquiring an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

