Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on CCI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

NYSE CCI opened at $131.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.82 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.