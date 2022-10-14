Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

BK opened at $39.21 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

